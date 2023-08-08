Roanoke’s Greek Festival to be held for the first time since 2019

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Greek Festival is coming back this September, and organizers say they’re excited.

It’s the first year since 2019 that the Star City will gather to celebrate all things Greek, from the culture and food to the music and crafts.

The festivities take place September 15 through 17 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Admission is free for anyone who wants to come.

Proceeds will go to the Local Office on Aging and the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Centers.

The festival is open – rain or shine – Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Get a look at the schedule and read more here.