Back to school safety and security: Roanoke County Public Schools

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County serves nearly 14,000 students and consists of 16 elementary schools, five middle schools and Cave Spring, Glenvar, Hidden Valley, Northside and William Byrd High Schools.
For the 2023/2024 school year, the division spent:
- $508,000 on cameras
- $730,000 on two-way radio systems
- $15,000 on state required digital mapping
- $81,000 on a visitor management system
- $95,000 for screening of school-provided technology
- $700,000 on data security
- $10,000 for card-swipe stations at two of the elementary schools