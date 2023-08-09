65º
Back to school safety and security: Roanoke County Public Schools

10 News investigates the measures school districts are taking to protect staff and students

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Roanoke County serves nearly 14,000 students and consists of 16 elementary schools, five middle schools and Cave Spring, Glenvar, Hidden Valley, Northside and William Byrd High Schools.

For the 2023/2024 school year, the division spent:

  • $508,000 on cameras
  • $730,000 on two-way radio systems
  • $15,000 on state required digital mapping
  • $81,000 on a visitor management system
  • $95,000 for screening of school-provided technology
  • $700,000 on data security
  • $10,000 for card-swipe stations at two of the elementary schools

