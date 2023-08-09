83º
Kids can get free haircuts, school supplies at Roanoke County ‘Cuts with Cops’ event

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County leaders are hoping to make the back-to-school season a little easier for kids and parents this year.

Several Roanoke and Roanoke County organizations are working to provide kids with free haircuts and school supplies at a “Cuts with Cops” event, leaders said.

The event will be held at Northside High School on Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to county officials.

Roanoke County students went back to their classrooms on Aug. 9.

