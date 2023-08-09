Salem High School renovations complete after three years of construction

The $35 million project, which was built by Salem-based G&H Contracting, was designed to enhance safety, create more flexible learning environments and bring in an enhanced traffic flow.

SALEM, Va. – Excitement hung in the air as Salem High School unveiled upgrades to the community for the first time.

In an Open House that was held on Monday, past graduates and incoming freshmen got to see renovations that have been three years in the making.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The $35 million project, which was built by Salem-based G&H Contracting, was designed to enhance safety, create more flexible learning environments and bring in an enhanced traffic flow.

Some of the many features include additional natural lighting, spacious common areas and a new interior staircase, among several others. There were also changes made to the entrance of the school as well as to different areas of the school’s interior.

“Thanks to all who came out to Monday night’s Open House and thanks to all the city and school officials and employees who made this a reality,” the school said in a Facebook post.