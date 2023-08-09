Veteran Affairs, workers union sign new labor agreement in Salem

SALEM, Va. – The Department of Veterans Affairs and the largest federal employee union now have a new labor agreement after more than five years of negotiations.

A signing ceremony was held in Salem on Tuesday in honor of Council President Alma Lee, a southwest Virginia native.

We’re told this new contract will help improve the hiring process so they can provide world-class care to veterans.

“A big benefit of this contract is going to be easing the process for which we can fill vacancies,” Denis McDonough, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs said.

“It’s gonna be better for employees, better for agencies, better for our communities,” Everett Kelley, AFGE National President said.

It’s being hailed by the union as one of the strongest contracts in federal government.