Voting opens for Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine Top Adventure Towns Contest

The Top Adventure Towns Contest hosted by the Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine is back for its 13th year.

Towns with plentiful opportunities for adventure are featured in the contest, chosen initially by the magazine’s staff. Each year, people from all over can vote to select their favorite towns to be chosen as the region’s best towns for outdoor adventure, staff said.

The first round of voting in the 13th Annual Top Adventure Towns Contest opened on August 8. We’re told the first round will last until August 22, the second round will begin on August 23 and last until August 29, and the third round will begin on August 30, ending on September 6.

Officials said there are four categories that split up localities by size: large towns with a population of more than 75,001, medium towns with a population of between 16,001 and 75,000, small towns with a population of between 3,001 and 16,000, and finally, tiny towns with a population of less than 3,000.

The four winning towns will be chosen, then featured in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine, staff said.

Several areas in our region are featured in the top 100:

TINY

Floyd

Halifax

Hot Springs

Pearisburg

SMALL

Bedford

Clifton Forge

Galax

Lexington

Wytheville

MEDIUM

Danville

LARGE

Lynchburg

Roanoke

Other towns featured in the top 100 are located in West Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

You can cast your votes by clicking here.