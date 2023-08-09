(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Lottery mania continues! You can find the winning Mega Millions numbers for August 8, 2023, here.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

If someone wins this go-round, the whopping estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot will be the largest-ever jackpot in the game’s history. The previous record was set at $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina back in 2018, according to the game site.

The drawing on Tuesday, August 8, comes after no ticket matched all six numbers on Friday.

The lump sum payment for a lucky winner is an estimated $783.3 million dollars, according to the Mega Millions site.

Now, what you’ve been looking for! Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers for August 8, 2023.

32, 19, 13, 33, 20, Mega Ball 14 (Multiplier 2x)