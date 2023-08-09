Lottery mania continues! You can find the winning Mega Millions numbers for August 8, 2023, here.
If someone wins this go-round, the whopping estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot will be the largest-ever jackpot in the game’s history. The previous record was set at $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina back in 2018, according to the game site.
The drawing on Tuesday, August 8, comes after no ticket matched all six numbers on Friday.
The lump sum payment for a lucky winner is an estimated $783.3 million dollars, according to the Mega Millions site.
Now, what you’ve been looking for! Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers for August 8, 2023.