Back to school safety and security: Pittsylvania County Public Schools

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Pittsylvania County serves around 8,000 students in ten elementary, four middle and four high schools, including Chatham, Dan River, Gretna and Tunstall.

PCS spent $283,000 in security upgrades last year on:

Vape detectors

Interior and exterior security cameras

Keyless electronic card access locks

$3,200 on handheld metal detectors

$73,000 on digital mapping that’s required by the state

$430,000 to install attack and ballistic-resistant film on exterior entryways at all schools

Around $2.5 million on security vestibules

The information technology department teamed up with the Sheriff’s Office to provide real-time access to schools’ video cameras.