Back to school safety and security: Pittsylvania County Public Schools

10 News investigates the measures school districts are taking to protect staff and students

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Pittsylvania County serves around 8,000 students in ten elementary, four middle and four high schools, including Chatham, Dan River, Gretna and Tunstall.

PCS spent $283,000 in security upgrades last year on:

  • Vape detectors
  • Interior and exterior security cameras
  • Keyless electronic card access locks
  • $3,200 on handheld metal detectors
  • $73,000 on digital mapping that’s required by the state
  • $430,000 to install attack and ballistic-resistant film on exterior entryways at all schools
  • Around $2.5 million on security vestibules

The information technology department teamed up with the Sheriff’s Office to provide real-time access to schools’ video cameras.

