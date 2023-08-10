Back to school safety and security: Pittsylvania County Public Schools

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Pittsylvania County serves around 8,000 students in ten elementary, four middle and four high schools, including Chatham, Dan River, Gretna and Tunstall.
PCS spent $283,000 in security upgrades last year on:
- Vape detectors
- Interior and exterior security cameras
- Keyless electronic card access locks
- $3,200 on handheld metal detectors
- $73,000 on digital mapping that’s required by the state
- $430,000 to install attack and ballistic-resistant film on exterior entryways at all schools
- Around $2.5 million on security vestibules
The information technology department teamed up with the Sheriff’s Office to provide real-time access to schools’ video cameras.