LEXINGTON, Va. – The city of Lexington will soon be home to a Gold Star Family Memorial.

It will be dedicated on Sept. 24 at Jordan’s Point Park thanks to a record-breaking fundraiser by a Washington and Lee student.

The new display will honor hometown heroes Chase Prasnicki and Andrew Ross, both Rockbridge County natives killed in the line of duty.

This will be the fourth Gold Star Memorial in Virginia.