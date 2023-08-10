Protests continue in Montgomery, Roanoke Counties against the Mountain Valley Pipeline

On Tuesday afternoon, about twenty pipeline opponents walked onto a construction site at Cove Hollow in Montgomery County, with one goal in mind: to halt work

As construction on the Mountain Valley Pipeline picks back up again, protesters in our area haven’t held back from making their opposition known.

On Tuesday afternoon, about twenty pipeline opponents walked onto a construction site at Cove Hollow in Montgomery County, with one goal in mind: to halt work, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines, a group that is against the construction of the pipeline.

While carrying banners that read “No Patriarchy, No Pipelines” and “No Pipelines, No Prisons, No Police,” protesters managed to prevent close to 40 Mountain Valley Pipeline employees from working, the group said in a Facebook post.

The protests didn’t stop there. That same day, four pipeline protesters reportedly walked onto a construction site at the top of Poor Mountain in Roanoke County, stopping all work on the site for one and a half hours.

These protests come mere weeks after the Supreme Court gave the green light for construction to resume on the controversial natural-gas pipeline.

Prior to that, construction on the MVP had been blocked by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, despite the fact that Congress mandated the project’s approval as part of the bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling.

