State police investigating fatal crash in Botetourt County

Crash on US-220 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that left a 37-year-old man dead and one other injured in Botetourt County.

Police said the crash happened Wednesday at 4:56 p.m. on Route 220, eight-tenths of a mile north of Locus Bottom.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

According to authorities, a 2019 Honda Pilot failed to yield the right-of-way and entered the southbound lanes of Route 220 from a private drive. The Honda was struck by a 2012 Nissan Sentra, which was heading south on Route 220, police said.

VSP said Honda was driven by Kristen Chaplin, 34, of Clifton Forge. We’re told Chaplin was transported to a local hospital for injuries received in the crash.

Police said the driver of the Nissan, Christopher McCoy, 37, of Covington, died at the scene.

Chaplin was charged with reckless driving, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.