Wintergreen police warning drivers of bears breaking into cars

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Wintergreen police are warning drivers of bear car break-in's. (Wintergreen Police Department) (WSLS)

WINTERGREEN, Va. – Police are sharing a warning about car break-in’s with an unusual suspect.

Wintergreen Police are reminding drivers to lock their doors, after capturing a video of a curious bear trying to get inside a parked car at night.

The department also shared footage of another attempt where the animal was unsuccessful.

We’re told bears are often looking for food and can smell something as simple as a candy wrapper, and if they get inside your car, they can cause significant damage.

View footage of the bear caught on camera by the Wintergreen Police Department below.

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

