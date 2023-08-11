Back to school safety and security: Franklin County Public Schools

Franklin County Public Schools serves around 6,500 students and has 12 elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.

The district has invested more than $1,000,000 in security and infrastructure upgrades in the past year to make the schools safe. It also plans to spend another $300,000 this upcoming school year.

While the division’s Director of Business and Finance preferred to withhold the list of what specifically this money was spent on, he did add that FCPS has a strong relationship with local law enforcement agencies and have worked to ensure resource officers are available on each campus.