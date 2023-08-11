65º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Back to school safety and security: Franklin County Public Schools

10 News investigates the measures school districts are taking to protect staff and students

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Tags: Franklin County, Safety, Back To School
Franklin County Public Schools serves around 6,500 students and has 12 elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools serves around 6,500 students and has 12 elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.

The district has invested more than $1,000,000 in security and infrastructure upgrades in the past year to make the schools safe. It also plans to spend another $300,000 this upcoming school year.

While the division’s Director of Business and Finance preferred to withhold the list of what specifically this money was spent on, he did add that FCPS has a strong relationship with local law enforcement agencies and have worked to ensure resource officers are available on each campus.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alyssa Rae grew up in Roanoke and graduated from Virginia Tech. An avid sports fan, she spent her first 8 years in TV as a sports anchor and reporter.

email