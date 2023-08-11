Carroll County offering online application for concealed carry permits

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Carroll County leaders have now made it easier for people to apply for a concealed carry license.

Under Virginia law, citizens will still have to undergo training for the concealed carry license but it eliminates the process of going to the courthouse.

Officials said the online application is treated the same as if someone comes to the courthouse, and it will help people who cannot get to the courthouse during regular hours.

The county’s clerk of the circuit court said one in every five citizens in the county conceal carries, and this is just another step in making services accessible to all its citizens.

“It basically saves them from having to come to the courthouse or feel like they have to come to the courthouse,” said Gerald Goad, Clerk of the Circuit Court in Carroll County. “It also saves postage. You’ve got sensitive information that’s going in the mail, they don’t have to worry about that anymore.”

Carroll County is one of five counties in Virginia offering this service.

Other counties include Tazewell, Wise, Scott, and Smyth.