Roanoke police investigating infant’s death as homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating an infant’s death that occurred in January as a homicide.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

According to police, on Jan. 30, police were notified of an unresponsive juvenile at a residence in the 600 block of Morrill Avenue SE.

Responding officers located an unresponsive female infant inside of a home in the area and immediately began rendering aid, police said.

According to police, Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived and transported the infant to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, where she later died.

We’re told due to the infant’s age, the Medical Examiner’s Office elected to perform a full autopsy.

At the end of April, police said a full report was received from the Medical Examiner’s Office. The official cause of death was determined to be a homicide, according to authorities.

Police said Roanoke Police Special Victims Unit Detectives interviewed the infant’s caretakers, reviewed medical records from the child’s birth until her death, and closely examined evidence collected at the scene of the incident. They say SVU Detectives worked to rule out the possibility that the injuries the child sustained were caused by an accident. Ultimately, authorities said it was determined that this incident was criminal in nature and would be investigated as a homicide.

RPD said all suspects have been identified and have spoken with police. We’re told no charges have been placed regarding this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.