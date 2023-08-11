SW Virginia Wildlife Center seeking donations for two bobcat kittens in poor health

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is calling on the community for help after taking in two adorable bobcat kittens that have a long road of recovery ahead.

The center received the orphaned kittens on Aug. 5 in poor health and full of worms.

While hopeful for a positive transformation, the SW Wildlife Center states that it’s gonna take some work to get the two cuties back in tip-top shape.

“Based on their size (~400 grams), and the fact that their eyes were still closed on arrival, we estimate their age to be just over 1 week old,” the center said.

The center went on to explain the rehabilitation process, adding that it won’t be easy.

Not only do the kittens need to be fed specialized formula every 2 to 3 hours, but there’s also a specific way in which it needs to be done.

“We will have to wear a mask, or sometimes a leopard print pillowcase, in order to prevent these 2 from becoming habituated to humans during feedings. At such a young age they could easily imprint, and once they associate humans with food they could no longer be safely released.”

Due to their young age and it being so late in the summer, the pair likely won’t be released until next May, according to the center.

“This will be a long and very expensive rehab and we are asking for donations to help with the cost of their care.”

If you’d like to help, you can make a donation by sending a check or by clicking here.