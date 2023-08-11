Two charged after police seize meth, guns in Lynchburg

Mackenzie Criswell, 36, and Joshua Holton, 23, charged after police seized drugs and guns in Lynchburg. (Blue Ridge Regional Jail)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two people were arrested and charged after police seized narcotics and guns during a hotel patrol in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police said on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 12:16 p.m., officers were proactively patrolling hotels in the 1900 block of University Boulevard.

LPD’s K9 Kairos and his handler responded to the scene to scan the vehicle and room where two individuals were staying, according to authorities.

We’re told between the vehicle and the room, four ounces of methamphetamine were located and seized.

LPD said after finding the narcotics, a search warrant was obtained for a storage unit in the 2700 block of Mayflower Drive. Police said officers found and seized a pistol and an AR-style rifle.

Mackenzie Criswell, 36, of Lynchburg and Joshua Holton, 23, of Rustburg were both charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute a schedule I/II substance.

According to police, Criswell was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Criswell is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.