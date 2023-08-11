Wasena Bridge replacement set to begin

After over three years of delays, the Wasena Bridge replacement project finally is set to begin.

ROANOKE, Va. – After over three years of delays, the Wasena Bridge replacement project finally is set to begin.

The project was first introduced back in 2020, but due to COVID, was continuously pushed back.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The city originally thought construction would start in May of 2023, but faced more setbacks.

The bridge sits atop five Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, so coming to an agreement with the company set them back further.

The city and Norfolk Southern finally reached an agreement last month, so now they are set to get to work.

“Now we’ve got the agreement signed, our next step is to advertise the project by the end of this month. So when we get that project advertised, we hope to start construction by April/May of 2024,” Civil Engineer and Project Manager Josephus Johnson-Koroma said.

The project is expected to finish around May of 2026.