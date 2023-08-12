ALCOVA Mortgage hosts 5th Annual ‘Park It On The Market’

ROANOKE, Va. – A local mortgage company lends a helping hand as another school year gets ready to kick off in Roanoke City.

ALCOVA Mortgage packed a bus with school supplies as part of their 5th Annual “Park It On The Market.”

Over four truck loads of supplies, that range from paper and pens to backpacks and binders, will now be donated to Roanoke City Public Schools.

“Providing students with the tools that they need to succeed is so important and is an important investment in our future and we realize by donating all these school supplies we’re not just filling backpacks we are fueling aspirations for these kids to grow and succeed and be a big part in their communities moving forward,” Rachel Whitt, manager of marketing operations at ALCOVA Mortgage said.

“We are just supporting and we are here to be a support to our students and our students families as well,” Verletta White, Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools said.

ALCOVA says they’re proud to donate over $10,500 worth of supplies to Roanoke City Public Schools.