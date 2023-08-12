Amherst County Sherriff’s Office looking for escaped inmate

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Sherrif Deputies are looking for Kevin Michael Huber, an inmate worker was cutting grass outside of the Amherst County Adult Detention Center. At 9:45 AM deputies said Huber was seen getting into a vehicle and left the property without permission.

Detectives said the vehicle was identified as a 1997 red Dodge Ram pick-up truck, VA license plate TPD-6511, possibly driven by a female, Stacey Rice.

Warrants have been obtained for Huber’s escape. He was being held on charges for Reckless Driving and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator. J. Taylor with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373.