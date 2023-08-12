91º
Join Insider

Local News

Amherst County Sherriff’s Office looking for escaped inmate

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Amherst County
Kevin Huber, inmate out of Amherst County (Amherst County Sheriff's Office, Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Sherrif Deputies are looking for Kevin Michael Huber, an inmate worker was cutting grass outside of the Amherst County Adult Detention Center. At 9:45 AM deputies said Huber was seen getting into a vehicle and left the property without permission.

Detectives said the vehicle was identified as a 1997 red Dodge Ram pick-up truck, VA license plate TPD-6511, possibly driven by a female, Stacey Rice.

Warrants have been obtained for Huber’s escape. He was being held on charges for Reckless Driving and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator. J. Taylor with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Duke Carter returned to 10 News in January 2022.

email

facebook