Meet Atlantis! This feline is searching for a low-key home to call her own

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Atlantis can be adopted (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Meet Atlantis! This sweet girl was recently a momma, but her three babies have all found homes. Now, she wants a shot at finding her own purr-fect family.

Atlantis is two years old and has spent almost a year in a shelter.

Since she wasn’t around humans much growing up, a low-key home or a barn would be a eat fit for Atlantis.

This weekend, Atlantis and all other cats’ and kittens’ adoption fees have been waived at Lynchburg Humane Society as a part of the Clear the Shelters campaign.

The only cost is a $20 microchip fee.

If you’re interested in adopting Atlantis or find more information, contact the Lynchburg Humane Society at 434-448-0088.

Watch Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10's digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email