Meet Atlantis! This feline is searching for a low-key home to call her own

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Meet Atlantis! This sweet girl was recently a momma, but her three babies have all found homes. Now, she wants a shot at finding her own purr-fect family.

Atlantis is two years old and has spent almost a year in a shelter.

Since she wasn’t around humans much growing up, a low-key home or a barn would be a eat fit for Atlantis.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

This weekend, Atlantis and all other cats’ and kittens’ adoption fees have been waived at Lynchburg Humane Society as a part of the Clear the Shelters campaign.

The only cost is a $20 microchip fee.

If you’re interested in adopting Atlantis or find more information, contact the Lynchburg Humane Society at 434-448-0088.