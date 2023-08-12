Meet Atlantis! This feline is searching for a low-key home to call her own

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Meet Atlantis! This sweet girl was recently a momma, but her three babies have all found homes. Now, she wants a shot at finding her own purr-fect family.
Atlantis is two years old and has spent almost a year in a shelter.
Since she wasn’t around humans much growing up, a low-key home or a barn would be a eat fit for Atlantis.
This weekend, Atlantis and all other cats’ and kittens’ adoption fees have been waived at Lynchburg Humane Society as a part of the Clear the Shelters campaign.
The only cost is a $20 microchip fee.
If you’re interested in adopting Atlantis or find more information, contact the Lynchburg Humane Society at 434-448-0088.