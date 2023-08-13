Campbell County Sherriff’s Office arrest 1 adult and two children in home invasion

BROOKNEAL, Va. – Sunday morning, around 1:30 am, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office went to the Daniel Hill Apartments in Brookneal in reference to an armed home invasion. Deputies immediately responded to the scene and began to investigate the incident.

After gathering evidence, deputies were able to identify three suspects who had been involved in this crime. Deputies immediately went to a residence on Southeast Street in Brookneal where they were able to take all of the suspects into custody. At that time, deputies and Investigators continued investigating the crime, leading to the following charges that involves 1 adult and two children.

Zyreon Lewis is 18 years old and is charged with breaking & entering with intent to commit assault, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. In custody at the Campbell County Adult Detention Center

There’s also a 13-year-old juvenile also charged with breaking & entering with intent to commit assault, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, larceny, assault and battery. The juvenile is in custody at the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The third suspect, a 10-year-old juvenile, was released to the custody of his parents. This ongoing investigation will include consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to discuss additional charges.