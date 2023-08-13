Meet Frankie! This sweet senior cat is looking for her forever home

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Frankie is 10 years old and has been at the Lynchburg Humane Society since April of 2022.

Staff says she’s a bit of a loner cat. This “old lady” would love being a barn kitty or sitting on your porch soaking up the sunshine.

Now is the perfect time to adopt at Lynchburg Humane, because Frankie and all other cats and kittens’ adoption fees have been waived as a part of the Clear the Shelters campaign.

The only cost for adoption is the $20 microchip fee.

If you’re interested in adopting Atlantis or finding more information, contact the Lynchburg Humane Society at 434-448-0088.