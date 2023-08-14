73º
Back to school safety and security: Craig County Public Schools

10 News investigates the measures school districts are taking to protect staff and students

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Tags: Back to School, Craig County, Education, Safety
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – Craig County Public Schools consists of an elementary school and Craig County High School, which also houses the middle school. They district invested in a number of safety and security initiatives including:

  • $27,000 on new door and lock upgrades, as well as keys
  • $1,400 on digital mapping as required by the state

As part of the digital mapping, CCPS contracted Critical Response Group to map out the schools so administration and local officials can bolster emergency preparedness protocols and coordinate emergency response both inside and outside the buildings.

The district also requests the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services perform a mock mass casualty incident for annual training.

