Back to school safety and security: Lynchburg City Schools

10 News investigates the measures school districts are taking to protect staff and students

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools serves around 8,000 students and made up pf 11 elementary, three middle and two high schools — E.C. Glass and Heritage.

For the 2023/2024 school year, LCS is investing in a number of security upgrades including:

  • $270,000 to install vestibules at buildings where they don’t already exist
  • $475,000 to add security film to existing vestibules
  • $2,100,000 to update security access controls and lock systems

The district continually expands and upgrades its security camera system. LCS also has six school resource officers and is continuing to develop the program and increase the number of positions.

