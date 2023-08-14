84º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Roanoke man charged with second-degree murder in deadly downtown assault

10 News obtained court documents, revealing new details in the incident

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Tags: Downtown Roanoke, Roanoke, Crime
Brian Christopher Salazar, charged in deadly Downtown Roanoke assault (Credit: Roanoke City Jail) (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been charged in the July Downtown Roanoke assault that left another man dead, according to court documents.

Courts obtained by 10 News on Monday (August 14) showed that Brian Salazar of Roanoke is now facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Paul Wortham, also known as Jay Wright.

Records show that Salazar was indicted by a grand jury last week.

As we previously reported, police said the assault happened just before 1 a.m. on July 4 in the lobby area of the Parkway Building on Kirk Avenue.

According to the search warrant, officers watched surveillance video, which shows that the victim had been punched in the face, fell to the ground, and hit his head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The initial police report stated the man involved in the assault had left the scene and later returned to speak with detectives - they did not identify that man. It’s not clear if the person officers initially talked to was Salazar, who turned himself in last week.

Salazar is due back in court on Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

Alyssa Rae grew up in Roanoke and graduated from Virginia Tech. An avid sports fan, she spent her first 8 years in TV as a sports anchor and reporter.

email