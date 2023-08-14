Virginia gas prices up twenty-five cents from last month, according to AAA

AAA reports Virginia gas prices are up twenty-five cents from last month.

For drivers like Dakota Wilson in Roanoke, going to and from work is putting a pinch on his wallet.

“In my big Ram, I probably spend about $250-300 a week,” said Wilson.

According to AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean, current gas prices are the highest this summer.

Virginia’s average gas price is $3.66 a gallon.

Experts said the reason behind the price hike is the increase in crude oil prices.

“Crude oil barrel prices were $67 per barrel in June. They recently climbed up to $84 a barrel,” said Dean.

Historically, gas prices tend to decrease at the end of summer so relief could be in sight.

“Going into the fall, people are still traveling, but not as much when it’s kind of vacation time for everybody and things like that. So traditionally we see lower or more stable prices going into the fall,” said Dean.