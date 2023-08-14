Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Bradley Free Clinic host oral health day for refugees

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students and dentists with the Bradley Free Clinic hosted an oral health day for refugees on Saturday.

Through the partnership of Commonwealth Catholic Charities Refugees and Immigration service, six medical students from VTCSOM provided free oral exams to people who chose to participate in the event, officials said. Two dentists from the clinic were available to assist.

We’re told some can’t receive dental benefits. Most refugees have Medicaid, but most dentists don’t accept that insurance.

We’re told Bradley Free Clinic will set up dental visits for refugees once a month at the clinic.