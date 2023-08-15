78º
Back to school safety and security: Campbell County Public Schools

10 News investigates the measures school districts are taking to protect staff and students

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – About 7,800 students will be in Campbell County Public Schools this year as the district houses 13 schools and one technical education center.

In the 2022/2023 school year, CCPS invested nearly $195,000 in security upgrades, including:

  • $70,000 on a visitor management system
  • $3,000 for Superwand metal detectors for each school
  • $71,000 on cameras
  • $30,000 on doors
  • More than $1,000 on badges
  • More than $20,000 on messaging and fingerprinting software
  • Radio upgrades
  • Security cameras
  • Door hardware and access systems
  • Vape sensors

