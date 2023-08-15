Back to school safety and security: Campbell County Public Schools

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – About 7,800 students will be in Campbell County Public Schools this year as the district houses 13 schools and one technical education center.
In the 2022/2023 school year, CCPS invested nearly $195,000 in security upgrades, including:
- $70,000 on a visitor management system
- $3,000 for Superwand metal detectors for each school
- $71,000 on cameras
- $30,000 on doors
- More than $1,000 on badges
- More than $20,000 on messaging and fingerprinting software
- Radio upgrades
- Security cameras
- Door hardware and access systems
- Vape sensors