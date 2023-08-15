Law expert weighs in on Trump’s fourth criminal case

ROANOKE, Va. – Former President Donald Trump has been hit with a fourth criminal case.

He and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia, where they’re accused of scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss.

We sat down with former U.S. Attorney John Fishwick, owner of Fishwick & Associates PLC to learn more about the latest development.

“Former President Trump obviously it says that this is politically-based, that he’s the leading candidate for the Republican party,” Fishwick said. “Jack Smith and now Fani Willis says no, these are legitimate charges, these are criminal charges that need to be heard properly. So, it’s going to put incredible stress on our court system to see if they can handle this.”

Fishwick said he doesn’t believe the Georgia case will go to trial before the 2024 election.