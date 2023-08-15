National Park Service looking to better manage crowds at Virginia’s Triple Crown trails

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – More and more hikers are visiting Virginia’s Triple Crown each year.

The Triple Crown is the segment of the Appalachian Trail that includes Dragon’s Tooth, McAfee Knob, and Tinker Cliffs. We’re told it’s one of the busiest sections of the trail.

Dean Macur and Debbie Galayda made the trip from Ohio to hike one of the more challenging hikes in all of Virginia.

“Dragon’s tooth was really exciting. It’s a really neat place so we’re really looking forward to McAfee Knob and hitting Tinker Cliffs … we know they’re both pretty famous sites along the AT,” Macur said.

The diverse group that manages the section in the Roanoke area wants to ensure that the area isn’t going to be loved to death.

The National Park Service recently released a draft Visitor Use Management Plan for the Triple Crown.

On Monday, the group along with several other stakeholders met online to discuss the plan with those who wanted to learn more.

Rachel Collins with the National Park Service said the area is seeing a lot more foot traffic.

“What really brought us to the table is the need to address strategies that help us understand and manage more increasing visitor use,” Collins said.

The draft plan contains a mix of strategies to address how to balance increasing crowds with the elements that draw those crowds.

Key ideas include improving parking and facilities at trailheads, refining and better managing camping along the trail section, encouraging the preservation of viewsheds, and honing marketing, promotion, and education to help make sure hikers are doing their part to help preserve the magic of one of the AT’s most heavily used sections.

One of the major improvements is already underway as the Virginia Department of Education looks to build a pedestrian bridge across the road from the parking area to the trailhead for hikers walking north to McAfee Knob.

One of the main groups a part of building the plan is the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club. Diana Christopolus is one of the non-voting members of the club.

“If we have well-organized parking lots and a good shuttle system, we won’t get into so many times the situation that occurs spring and fall on nice weekends where it’s just a madhouse,” Christopolus said.

People are invited to come out to an in-person feedback meeting on Tuesday, August 15 at the Salem Civic Center community room. The meeting runs from 5 to 7 p.m.