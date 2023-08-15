Roanoke City volunteers pack more than 3K bags with school supplies for students in need

Items will be handed out at RCPS’ Back to School Extravaganza

ROANOKE, Va. – Supplies collected during the Load the Bus event in Roanoke will soon be distributed to families in need.

Volunteers from two local companies helped to pack more than 3,000 bags for Roanoke City students on Tuesday.

We’re told there is a huge need, and plenty of students will have the items they need to get school started on the right foot this year thanks to the public’s support.

“Our community’s willingness to help support our students is evident right here as we pack these supplies. It’s always so wonderful to see our students have exactly what they need to start the year off right,” Claire Mitzel with RCPS said.

Other community members like volunteer Chuck Ortt, a claims manager with Erie Insurance, said he was elated to see such a turnout.

“I initially in my mind was thinking hundreds of bags, when I was told thousands of bags that definitely put a bigger smile on my face and everybody here’s face because we knew it was gonna have a huge impact to our community,” Ortt said.

The bags will be available at RCPS’ Back to School Extravaganza on Saturday, Aug. 19. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at William Fleming High School.

According to the district’s website, students enrolled in RCPS are eligible to receive no-cost items while supplies last.

