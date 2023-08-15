Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office sergeant talks importance of D.A.R.E. program

ROANOKE, Va. – Concerns with drug abuse and peer pressure are just another thing parents have to worry about with kids heading back to the classroom.

The D.A.R.E. program, which stands for drug abuse resistance education, is being offered in some local schools, like Roanoke City, to educate students about the risks of drug use.

Local law enforcement officers teach in the program, which is focused on rising 6th graders.

Authorities said with vapes being more accessible and the uptick in bullying, their ultimate goal is to teach students how to handle and overcome those scenarios.

“We not only talk about the importance to stay away from drugs and alcohol and how it gets misused, but we also talk about good decision making and peer pressure and bullying and a whole bunch of other components that our kids really need to help them grow into very effective and responsible citizens in our community,” Sgt. Brandi Lazare with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office said.

D.A.R.E. America has recently added an opioid session that the department will implement as an addition to the normal D.A.R.E. curriculum.