11-year-old boy with autism reported missing in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A search is underway for a missing 11-year-old boy with autism in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.
Gabriel Draven Mitchell, who is 4 feet, 6 inches and weighs about 130 pounds, was last seen at 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday on Mountain Lane in Keeling, Virginia, authorities told 10 News.
State Police said he is wearing a green Minecraft shirt, dark color shorts with a green camo and Crocs. He also wears gray glasses.
The young boy has been diagnosed with autism and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to Virginia State Police.
You’re asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931 with any information regarding the whereabouts of Gabriel.
Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops