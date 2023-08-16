82º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man charged after door busted in at Covington home, authorities say

Happened on Aug. 8 on Mallow Road, according to authorities

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Covington, Alleghany County, Crime
Monte Curtis, Jr. charged with possession of firearm after being convicted of a violent felony. (Alleghany County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

COVINGTON, Va. – A man was arrested after authorities found a door busted in at a Covington home, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a well-being check on Aug. 8 on Mallow Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found the front door busted and a female ran out to deputies while a male ran back into the home.

Monte Curtis, Jr., 41, of Covington was arrested for possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent felony.

The sheriff’s office said Curtis is being held at the Alleghany Regional Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email