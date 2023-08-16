Melba has lots of love to give, but has waited a year to be adopted

If you are looking for a silly girl with lots of love to give, look no further. Melba is a two-year-old shepherd mix with lots of energy looking for an active family to call her own.

ROANOKE, Va. – If you are looking for a silly girl with lots of love to give, look no further. Melba is a two-year-old shepherd mix with lots of energy looking for an active family to call her own. Melba has been waiting nearly a year at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center to be adopted.

Staff said she loves all humans but can be a bit much for smaller children.

Melba is spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Her adoption fee is partially sponsored.

If this beautiful girl peaks your interest stop by the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center and meet Melba today!

Call 540-382-5795 to make an appointment.