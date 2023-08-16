Roanoke City Schools adds new machinery to Roanoke Technical Education Center

Roanoke City Schools students interested in machining have some new technology to work with. Virginia Western Community College has moved its Machining Program and equipment to the campus of Roanoke City Public Schools’ Roanoke Technical Education Center (ROTEC).

Virginia Western Community College has moved its Machining Program and equipment to the campus of Roanoke City Public Schools’ Roanoke Technical Education Center (ROTEC).

The movement of this program will enhance course offerings for K-12 students and will provide space for adult credentials-based training in the evening.

Virginia Western’s courses in Machining provide training from the Fundamentals of Machining all the way to CNC (Computerized Numerical Control) Machining with both mills and lathes.

ROTEC will be hosting Virginia Western’s Machining Program, and Virginia Western is providing equipment and instruction.

Amy White, Dean of STEM at Virginia Western, celebrated with many others on Tuesday during an open house of the new machinery.

“This is a chance to expand on that and grow that relationship. This machining lab will train students to enter a number of jobs in the Roanoke Valley. This is a need that we have in our region,” White said.

Roanoke City Schools Superintendent, Verletta White, said the goal is to give as many opportunities to students.

“Our goal in Roanoke City Public Schools is for students to graduate with both a diploma and a resume of rich skills and experiences. Hosting the Machining Program at the Roanoke Technical Education Center will increase the program’s visibility and increase our students’ accessibility to enroll and benefit from skilled instruction, so they can begin a high-skill, high-wage career when they graduate,” White said in a press release.