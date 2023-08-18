83º
Join Insider

Local News

AEP warns of rising in water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams

Officials say water levels could rise rapidly starting Aug. 21

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Appalachian Power, Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – AEP wants boaters, kayakers, tubers, and other recreational users downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams to keep safety top of mind next week.

Starting Monday, Aug. 21, water levels on the New and Roanoke Rivers could rise rapidly and potentially fluctuate throughout the week due to extreme temperatures, according to officials.

Appalachian Power warns that below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet in a matter of minutes. Water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over a seven-hour period.

Those who plan on visiting the rivers should monitor AEP’s website for more information, and follow the Smith Mountain Project and Claytor Hydroelectric Project Facebook pages for updates.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email