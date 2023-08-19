Botetourt County neighborhood seeing more of nearby black bear

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Some residents of apartments and townhomes in Daleville are spotting a four-legged visitor more frequently.

On the hunt for its next meal, the big bear made a quick trip to a neighborhood trash can.

It was the last thing people expected to see as they started their day. Laith and Ameenah were getting ready to go to school when they saw the bear outside.

“We saw him walking right over there across the street,” Ameenah said.

Erin Vernon lived across the street from the kids.

“I literally couldn’t believe that it was right here in front of my house,” Vernon said.

After a lot of encouragement from law enforcement and some car horns from some neighbors, the black bear made its way back into the woods.

Vernon says the neighborhood has been seeing the bear a lot more frequently. She is making sure to be aware of her surroundings.

“Walking around the neighborhood especially in the evenings because my neighbor has seen the bear at that time…we’re a little hesitant to do that. They look cute and cuddly but they certainly are not cute and cuddly,” Vernon said.

For more information on black bear encounters, visit the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ website.