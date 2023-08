ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police and city staff hosted a community forum for community members to express their concerns about happenings in the city.

The police plan to hold more in the city, the next will happen in September according to Captain Jennifer Boswell with Roanoke City Police.

The purpose of the forums is to build rapport between the community and police.