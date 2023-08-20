Lynchburg police report bear sightings in Boonsboro area

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is reminding residents to keep safety top of mind after bear sightings were reported in the Boonsboro area.

In a Facebook post, the department said bears love food and are attracted to bird feeders, garbage, and pet food.

LPD is reminding residents that food sources should be brought inside to a secure location. Once bears learn that there is no food, picnic baskets, or birdfeeders to snack on, they will leave the area.

For more information on how to stay safe and avoid bear encounters, visit the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ website.