Roanoke City Schools hosts Back-to-School Extravaganza

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools are getting ready to open their doors for a new school year. But, before they do, they’re making sure students have everything they need to be successful.

The division hosted their Back-to-School Extravaganza at William Fleming High School Saturday — where Superintendent Verletta While says they’re anxiously awaiting the start of school.

Noon - Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

“You can feel the energy here. And that’s how we want to start, in a positive and productive way,” White said.

The event featured teachers and administration from every school in the city, as well as over fifty community sponsors to interact with parents and students.

“This is evidence of the fact that we are one. Our community, our partners, our community partners, our parents, our students, we’re all getting ready for the start of school,” White said.

Students and parents were able to meet some friendly faces before the first day, including their school resource officers.

Sheriff’s Deputy Daquan Hodge is the SRO at Fairview Elementary.

He says making a connection with students early makes a difference.

“I just love the kids. I love seeing the growth in the kids, whether it’s behavior or what have you, academically,” Hodge said.

Every student received free school supplies courtesy of Load the Bus, which WSLS sponsored last month.

Students could also get all of their back-to-school immunizations.

Parent Sam Mansaray and his eighth-grade son Sean just moved here from West Africa.

They say the vaccine clinic helped Sean to start school on time.

“I was worried for a little bit because the school called a few days ago and said, ‘Hey, you need to get these done before school starts, or else he’ll have to wait until he gets his vaccines done,’” Mansaray said.

Mansaray says the care from the division is a warm welcome.

“They’ve been very helpful. I mean everyone,” he said.

Roanoke City’s first day of school is Tuesday.