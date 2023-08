MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading north on I-81 in Montgomery County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT.

We’re told the crash happened at mile marker 127.7.

As of 2:22 p.m., traffic backups are approximately 2.5 miles, officials said.