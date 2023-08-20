92º
Man charged after teen shot in Wythe County, authorities say

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Wythe County, Shooting

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County Sheriff’s deputies say shortly after 12:30 Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a female that had been shot on Lone Ash Road in the Barren Springs community.

Authorities said when deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a hospital in Roanoke and is listed in stable condition.

We’re told deputies were able to determine Gilmer Wyatt Eversole, 22, from Wytheville, was handling a 9 mm handgun and they say the firearm discharged and hit the victim in the chest.

Eversole was charged with the following:

  • Unlawful wounding
  • Reckless handling of a firearm
  • Public intoxication

Gilmer Wyatt Eversole was held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

