Man charged after teen shot in Wythe County, authorities say

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County Sheriff’s deputies say shortly after 12:30 Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about a female that had been shot on Lone Ash Road in the Barren Springs community.
Authorities said when deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a hospital in Roanoke and is listed in stable condition.
We’re told deputies were able to determine Gilmer Wyatt Eversole, 22, from Wytheville, was handling a 9 mm handgun and they say the firearm discharged and hit the victim in the chest.
Eversole was charged with the following:
- Unlawful wounding
- Reckless handling of a firearm
- Public intoxication
Gilmer Wyatt Eversole was held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.