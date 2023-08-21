85º
Back to school safety and security: Roanoke City Public Schools

10 News investigates the measures school districts are taking to protect staff and students

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools serves nearly 14,000 students across 17 elementary schools, five middle schools and Patrick Henry and William Fleming High Schools.

Last school year, the division implemented safety measures totaling more than $4 million.

Some of those included:

  • School resource officers in every school
  • Adding additional cameras to facilities
  • Replacing 731 door lock sets
  • Implementing a safety tip line that monitors text, phone calls and emails 24/7.
  • Rolled out a mass notification cell phone app to staff and families
  • Renovated undersized security entry areas
  • Provided panic alarms that will be carried by key staff in each school

