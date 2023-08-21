Lynchburg business first in the state to offer high school NIL deal

LYNCHBURG, Va. – High school athletes in Virginia are on their way to earning a profit.

“Students have that right to do that,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Huan said.

The VHSL announced guidelines back in May for students to profit off of their name, image, and likeness.

Something Huan said it all started at the collegiate level.

“Usually we hear that related to sports. It became a big issue with the NCA several years ago,” Huan said.

College NIL deals have some student-athletes making millions, but Huan says not to expect that in high school.

“Most of these are local deals with local places, and you’re just not going to get that many big deals,” he said.

Now that school has started, more businesses are looking at partnering with local athletes.

Brandon Brown of Brown’s Heating and Air in Lynchburg is the first in the state to offer a student a deal.

“It’s definitely just meant to be because his view on wanting to give back matches our view in our company of giving back and helping the community. So, it’s not just about sports,” Brown said.

The athlete? Lynchburg area football player and Clemson recruit Gideon Davidson.

Brown said they’ve gone by the book when it comes to the deal. This includes not putting Davidson’s high school on any of its promotional material.

“There are a lot of rules, a lot of regulations,” Brown said. “It’s really neat to finally come forth and help people.”

For Brown, it’s about making community connections.

“Getting to kids now before they get into that lifestyle and helping them develop communication skills. Giving back, seeing where needs are in communities,” he said.

It’s more than the money, according to Brown.

“A lot of people just see it as ‘oh you’re just giving money to kids, and they’re not going to know what to do with it. ' but it’s not,” he said. “It’s really a lot of dedication to them. They have to give back as a part of these deals and these leagues and help the community.”

