Minor injury reported after crash involving Botetourt County school bus

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A student was left with minor injuries following a crash involving a Botetourt County school bus Monday morning, school officials report.

Authorities say the crash happened on Webster Road in the Blue Ridge area.

The family of the student who was hurt in the crash has already been notified, according to Botetourt County Public Schools.

Students who were on the bus at the time of the incident were dropped off at school with assistance from the BCPS transportation department.