Pollinator garden unveiled in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A buzz-worthy spot is now in the Star City.

A new pollinator garden was unveiled Monday as a part of Roanoke’s ‘Bee City USA’ designation.

It’s located at the intersection of Grayson Avenue Northwest, Rugby Boulevard, and 14th Street.

The goal is to reflect a commitment to environmental sustainability.

It was made possible after almost six years of planning, and a $500 grant from the Mill Mountain Garden Club.

”We wanted the beautification in Northwest. And not just the beautification but the understanding that our neighbors are very oriented to seeing beautiful things. We wanted a place where they could go by every day and see these beautiful flowers,” member of the Northwest Faith Partnership Kathy O’Keeffe said.

The Northwest Faith Partnership also saved plastic bags for an entire year to provide a garden bench.