Hidden Valley, Cave Spring school leaders remind parents, students of football game policies

ROANOKE CO., Va. – High school football kicks off Friday and Hidden Valley and Cave Spring High Schools are reminding parents and students of their game policies heading into the season.

In a letter sent out to parents, administrators laid out their expectations for attendance at Bogle Stadium, which hosts both Titans and Knights home games.

The letter states that elementary and middle school students will not be able to purchase tickets without an adult.

It also says that the adult needs to stay with the student for the entirety of the game and that young students should not congregate behind the stands, in grassy areas, or be roaming the stadium.

Another point of emphasis is for fans to stay on the home side of the stadium to avoid conflict with the visiting fans.

Lastly, the letter informs parents that a clear bag policy will be enforced this year and that extra bags and bookbags will not be permitted.

View the full letter sent out to Hidden Valley parents below.