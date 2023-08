ROANOKE, Va. – One fast food chain is aiming to help our local schools and students this back-to-school season.

Roanoke-area McDonald’s locations are raising funds for area school supplies through the “Fries for School Supplies Initiative.”

They’re donating ten percent of sales from fries purchased a la carte.

Organizers said you can buy any size fry, but make sure you stop in by Friday, Aug. 25 because that’s when sales will end.